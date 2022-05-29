Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Raised to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Imperial Brands from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,100 ($26.43) to GBX 2,300 ($28.94) in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,000 ($25.17) to GBX 2,250 ($28.31) in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 1,630 ($20.51) to GBX 1,780 ($22.40) in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

Shares of IMBBY opened at $22.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.18. Imperial Brands has a fifty-two week low of $19.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.2546 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.

About Imperial Brands (Get Rating)

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.