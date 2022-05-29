Insider Selling: Savills plc (LON:SVS) Insider Sells £293,788.50 in Stock

Savills plc (LON:SVS – Get Rating) insider Mark Ridley sold 26,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,095 ($13.78), for a total transaction of £293,788.50 ($369,684.79).

Mark Ridley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Savills alerts:

On Wednesday, April 20th, Mark Ridley sold 20,155 shares of Savills stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,080 ($13.59), for a total transaction of £217,674 ($273,907.13).

SVS stock opened at GBX 1,096 ($13.79) on Friday. Savills plc has a 12 month low of GBX 975 ($12.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,472 ($18.52). The firm has a market cap of £1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 10.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,091.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,257.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a dividend of GBX 55.40 ($0.70) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Savills’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a yield of 4.86%. Savills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

About Savills (Get Rating)

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Savills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.