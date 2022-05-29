Insured Finance Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $106.00 (INFI)

Insured Finance (INFI) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Over the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. Insured Finance has a total market cap of $164,815.31 and $106.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insured Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 336.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,545.03 or 0.35940814 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003405 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.73 or 0.00500093 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00033980 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008893 BTC.

About Insured Finance

Insured Finance launched on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,022,825 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insured Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

