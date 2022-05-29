Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 5,500 ($69.21) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intertek Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 6,604 ($83.10) price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a GBX 5,640 ($70.97) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,739.88 ($72.23).

ITRK opened at GBX 4,675 ($58.83) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.90. Intertek Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,529 ($56.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,824 ($73.29). The company has a market capitalization of £7.55 billion and a PE ratio of 26.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5,030.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5,237.67.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 71.60 ($0.90) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $34.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.59%.

In related news, insider Andre Lacroix sold 7,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,153 ($64.84), for a total transaction of £387,814.78 ($488,001.48).

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

