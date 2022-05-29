Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Short Interest Down 60.0% in May

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the April 30th total of 78,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGJ. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,667,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 810.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 388,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after acquiring an additional 346,174 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF in the third quarter valued at about $12,660,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 81.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 304,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,828,000 after acquiring an additional 136,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,820,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGJ traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,709. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.47 and a fifty-two week high of $62.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.82.

