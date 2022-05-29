IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT) Short Interest Down 50.0% in May

IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 10,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 39,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IO Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Get IO Biotech alerts:

Shares of IOBT stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.55. 37,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,868. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.36. IO Biotech has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $17.88.

IO Biotech ( NASDAQ:IOBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts predict that IO Biotech will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOBT. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new stake in shares of IO Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,979,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of IO Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,114,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IO Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,171,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of IO Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,305,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IO Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $512,000. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IO Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating cancer therapies based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive proteins, such as Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 2 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 1 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IO Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IO Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.