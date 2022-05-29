iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Short Interest Down 36.8% in May

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a drop of 36.8% from the April 30th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXUS. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at $338,853,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $249,279,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 428.2% during the fourth quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,929,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,829,000 after buying an additional 2,375,000 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $110,487,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 367.9% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,056,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,926,000 after buying an additional 830,468 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.92. 2,870,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,699,945. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.31. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $57.95 and a 52-week high of $75.53.

