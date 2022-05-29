iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Shares Purchased by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 132.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,395 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 20,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,767,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 16,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 578,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,719,000 after purchasing an additional 21,793 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of IVLU stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.35. 276,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,974. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.17 and a fifty-two week high of $27.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.40.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.