iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Purchased by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 374.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 408.2% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 15,727 shares during the last quarter. TNF LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,627,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 79,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after acquiring an additional 24,706 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IXN traded up $1.60 on Friday, hitting $51.35. 244,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,016. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.07 and a 200-day moving average of $57.53. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.57 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.