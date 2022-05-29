iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Acquired by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 374,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,984,000 after buying an additional 7,717 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 202,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,249,000 after buying an additional 80,980 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 287,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,293,000 after buying an additional 67,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 898,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,755,000 after buying an additional 497,768 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMT traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.81. 526,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,116. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $45.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.17.

