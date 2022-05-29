iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Purchased by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 35,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

EEM traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,262,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,142,048. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.94 and a 52-week high of $56.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.48.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

