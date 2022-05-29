iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML) Shares Purchased by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Aufman Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the period.

BATS:ESML traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.07. 114,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.68.

