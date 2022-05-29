iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Stock Position Lowered by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Shares of IJK opened at $71.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.23 and its 200-day moving average is $77.70. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $65.34 and a 12 month high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

