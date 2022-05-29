iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Short Interest Down 40.5% in May

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a decline of 40.5% from the April 30th total of 74,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
IJT traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.15. 116,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,559. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.97. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $105.27 and a 52-week high of $144.69.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.221 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.