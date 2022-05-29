Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.
ITRI has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Itron from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Itron from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Itron from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Itron presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.36.
Shares of ITRI opened at $52.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.70 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.75. Itron has a 12-month low of $44.02 and a 12-month high of $102.32.
In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $30,948.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,188.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 1,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $86,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,561 shares of company stock worth $126,160 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Itron by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after acquiring an additional 7,614 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 12,260 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,718 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Itron Company Profile (Get Rating)
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
