Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

ITRI has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Itron from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Itron from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Itron from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Itron presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.36.

Shares of ITRI opened at $52.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.70 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.75. Itron has a 12-month low of $44.02 and a 12-month high of $102.32.

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $475.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.49 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. Itron’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Itron will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $30,948.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,188.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 1,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $86,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,561 shares of company stock worth $126,160 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Itron by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after acquiring an additional 7,614 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 12,260 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,718 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

