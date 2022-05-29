James Reed Financial Services Inc. Acquires New Shares in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000. FS KKR Capital makes up approximately 0.3% of James Reed Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 75,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 34.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 367,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after buying an additional 93,628 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 8,240 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 22,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 9,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. 41.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Hovde Group cut their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

In related news, Director Richard I. Goldstein purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.70 per share, with a total value of $43,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian Gerson acquired 4,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $104,909.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 21,080 shares of company stock valued at $457,908 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

FSK stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,010,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,863. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.76. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $19.71 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $364.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.46 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 116.21% and a return on equity of 8.84%. On average, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.48%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 31.00%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

