James Reed Financial Services Inc. Buys New Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,694,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 173,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,197,000 after buying an additional 57,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $44.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,265.98. 308,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,206. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,194.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,280.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $92.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.33, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,796.45 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The business’s revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($5.26) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Booking from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2,460.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Booking from $3,400.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Booking from $2,900.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,790.79.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,373,639.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,053 shares of company stock worth $2,306,288. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Booking (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.