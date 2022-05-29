James Reed Financial Services Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 120,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,552,000. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 25.2% of James Reed Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,458,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,556,000 after purchasing an additional 23,182 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $832,000.

NYSEARCA:VV traded up $4.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $189.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,749. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $173.93 and a twelve month high of $222.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.99.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

