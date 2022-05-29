James Reed Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,133,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,981,589,000 after acquiring an additional 39,982 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 723,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,314,856,000 after purchasing an additional 76,473 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 510,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $889,586,000 after purchasing an additional 18,383 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 418,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $732,373,000 after purchasing an additional 21,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 353,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $618,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,028.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $61.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,402.42. 253,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,239. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,230.91 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,463.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,543.75.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 32.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMG. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,696.00 to $1,724.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,948.82.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

