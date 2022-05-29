J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “J&J Snack Foods Corporation is an American manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of branded niche snack foods and frozen beverages for the food service and retail supermarket industries. Manufactured and distributed nationwide, their principal products include SUPERPRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY and other soft pretzels, ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, LUIGI’S, MINUTE MAID frozen juice bars and ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, MARY B’S biscuits and dumplings, DADDY RAY’S fig and fruit bars, TIO PEPE’S, CALIFORNIA CHURROS and OREO Churros, PATIO Burritos and other handheld sandwiches, THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes, and several bakery brands within COUNTRY HOME BAKERS and HILL & VALLEY. “

JJSF has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered J&J Snack Foods from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $127.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 0.56. J&J Snack Foods has a one year low of $117.45 and a one year high of $181.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.73.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $281.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.00 million. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 4.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that J&J Snack Foods will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a $0.633 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is presently 78.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JJSF. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 184.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 270.5% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

