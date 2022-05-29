Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 3,835 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,835 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HD stock opened at $308.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $317.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $303.31 and its 200 day moving average is $347.96. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,933 shares of company stock worth $3,448,197. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HD. OTR Global lowered Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Edward Jones raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.27.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

