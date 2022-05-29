JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target to C$62.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

ENB has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge to C$62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$58.81.

Get Enbridge alerts:

TSE:ENB opened at C$58.78 on Wednesday. Enbridge has a one year low of C$45.88 and a one year high of C$59.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of C$119.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$57.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$53.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 116.80%.

In related news, Senior Officer Colin Kenneth Gruending sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.67, for a total transaction of C$71,510.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,232,055.28. Also, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 7,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.74, for a total transaction of C$430,826.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,576,293.50. Insiders have sold a total of 9,833 shares of company stock worth $559,518 in the last 90 days.

Enbridge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.