Katalyo Price Tops $0.0325 (KTLYO)

Katalyo (KTLYO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Katalyo has a total market capitalization of $347,403.11 and $113,897.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Katalyo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0325 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Katalyo has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,659.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,745.03 or 0.19632516 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.69 or 0.00501269 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00033604 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008771 BTC.

Katalyo Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

