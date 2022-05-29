Kava (KAVA) Hits Market Capitalization of $470.31 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 29th. Kava has a total market cap of $470.31 million and $31.21 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava coin can currently be purchased for about $2.36 or 0.00008047 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Kava has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00088529 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000593 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00017453 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.54 or 0.00257977 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00024823 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Kava Coin Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 173,657,543 coins and its circulating supply is 199,595,875 coins. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

