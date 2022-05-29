Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) Market Cap Hits $225,191.37

Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 29th. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market cap of $225,191.37 and $77,740.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 398.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,887.57 or 0.39385506 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003311 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.00 or 0.00483738 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00034200 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008662 BTC.

About Kingdom Game 4.0

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org . The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Buying and Selling Kingdom Game 4.0

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kingdom Game 4.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

