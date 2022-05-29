Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) Short Interest Down 36.0% in May

Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 754,100 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the April 30th total of 1,178,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 157.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KSFTF remained flat at $$2.99 on Friday. Kingsoft has a 12 month low of $2.99 and a 12 month high of $7.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.90.

Kingsoft Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, research and development, sale, and marketing of the office software products and services of WPS Office in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Office Software and Services, and Entertainment Software and Others.

