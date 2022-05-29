Komodo (KMD) Market Cap Achieves $31.20 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000804 BTC on popular exchanges. Komodo has a total market cap of $31.20 million and $512,174.00 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Komodo has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.66 or 0.00308093 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00076660 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00067983 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003500 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000518 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 131,869,445 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.