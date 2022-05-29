Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kura Sushi USA Inc. operates as a restaurant. The Company offers nigiri, roll, hand roll, gunkan and desserts. Kura Sushi USA Inc. is based in Irvine, United States. “

Shares of KRUS opened at $37.92 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.32 and its 200-day moving average is $54.61. Kura Sushi USA has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $85.62. The firm has a market cap of $368.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.50 and a beta of 2.07.

Kura Sushi USA ( NASDAQ:KRUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $31.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. 35.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as ‘Kura Experience'. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 33 restaurants in nine states and Washington DC.

