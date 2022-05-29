Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $200.98 Million

Brokerages expect Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) to post $200.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lantheus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $207.00 million and the lowest is $192.00 million. Lantheus reported sales of $101.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lantheus will report full year sales of $822.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $804.55 million to $832.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $912.43 million, with estimates ranging from $872.50 million to $935.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lantheus.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $208.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.30 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a positive return on equity of 19.83%. The company’s revenue was up 125.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Lantheus from $77.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Shares of LNTH traded up $4.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.34. 1,878,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,400. Lantheus has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $71.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.30 and a 200-day moving average of $41.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.76.

In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 43,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $2,041,768.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $89,065.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,569.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,551 shares of company stock valued at $7,143,905. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,571,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 967.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 18,389 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 29,404 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,295,000. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lantheus (Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lantheus (LNTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.