Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.50 Per Share

Analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $2.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.71. Lincoln National posted earnings per share of $3.17 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full year earnings of $9.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $10.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $12.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $12.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lincoln National.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 48.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 735.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 136.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNC traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.32. 1,176,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,763,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Lincoln National has a one year low of $50.55 and a one year high of $77.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

Lincoln National Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln National (LNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.