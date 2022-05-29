Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Short Interest Update

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,036,400 shares, a decrease of 36.1% from the April 30th total of 1,622,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 159.4 days.

Shares of LIOPF stock remained flat at $$13.99 on Friday. Lion has a 12 month low of $13.99 and a 12 month high of $17.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, sanitizers, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

