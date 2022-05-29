Litecoin Cash Trading Down 7.4% This Week (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 29th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $3.14 million and $959.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $225.28 or 0.00739280 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,242.66 or 0.99730804 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000091 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alt.Estate token (ALT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 758,329,700 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

