Lobstex (LOBS) Trading 53.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for $0.0123 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lobstex has traded down 53.6% against the U.S. dollar. Lobstex has a market cap of $289,982.34 and approximately $7.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 63.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 50.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

LOBS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,600,040 coins. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

