Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) Short Interest Update

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,800 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the April 30th total of 315,100 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Longeveron in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Director Rock Soffer sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $62,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,351 shares in the company, valued at $5,262,010.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua Hare sold 19,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,913,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,133,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,422 shares of company stock worth $321,910 in the last three months. Insiders own 41.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGVN. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Longeveron during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Longeveron by 45.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Longeveron by 272.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Longeveron during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Longeveron during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Institutional investors own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LGVN traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.05. 154,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,673. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.57. Longeveron has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $168.57 million, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of -2.05.

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. Longeveron had a negative net margin of 1,341.85% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Longeveron will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, a cell-based therapy product that is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells that are sourced from bone marrow of young healthy adult donors.

