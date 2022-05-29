L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “

LRLCY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of L’Oréal from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of L’Oréal from €395.00 ($420.21) to €385.00 ($409.57) in a report on Friday, April 1st. Societe Generale cut shares of L’Oréal from a buy rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from €458.00 ($487.23) to €339.00 ($360.64) in a report on Monday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of L’Oréal from €410.00 ($436.17) to €421.00 ($447.87) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of L’Oréal from €260.00 ($276.60) to €282.00 ($300.00) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $342.38.

Shares of L’Oréal stock opened at $69.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.56. L’Oréal has a 12 month low of $63.68 and a 12 month high of $97.48.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.8681 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%.

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

