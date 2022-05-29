Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Invests $4.54 Million in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,492 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,538,000. Meta Platforms comprises about 2.0% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FB. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 463.7% in the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $182,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,382 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,124,750 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,060,059,000 after buying an additional 2,114,636 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,186,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,408,232,000 after buying an additional 2,067,705 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,584,517 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,223,752,000 after buying an additional 1,993,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,719,012,000 after buying an additional 1,887,737 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $195.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $528.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.00 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $206.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.79.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $258.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.24.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total transaction of $61,974.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,100 shares of company stock valued at $9,279,275. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

