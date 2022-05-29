Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,210 shares during the quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 20.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 17.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BABA opened at $93.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.97. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $230.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $253.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.91.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $7.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $6.89. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $132.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.47.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

