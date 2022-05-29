Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,029 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 3.3% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 408,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $22,568,000 after buying an additional 184,214 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 8,983 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 92,697 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $45.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.17. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.02 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $188.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,645 shares of company stock worth $962,808. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.27.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

