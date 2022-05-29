Lotto (LOTTO) Market Cap Hits $6.45 Million

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One Lotto coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Lotto has a total market cap of $6.45 million and $153.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lotto has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000281 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00017385 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.46 or 0.00216306 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006266 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000657 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000076 BTC.

LOTTO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance . Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lotto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

