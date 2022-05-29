LPL Financial LLC Acquires 506,254 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,155,594 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 506,254 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.10% of Ford Motor worth $86,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.76.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $13.63 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $12.07 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The company has a market cap of $54.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.97.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 267,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,792,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Profile (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.