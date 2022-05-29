LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 430,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,579 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $76,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,780,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,910,601,000 after purchasing an additional 127,388 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,875,293,000 after purchasing an additional 361,507 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,026,115,000 after purchasing an additional 171,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,651,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $465,136,000 after purchasing an additional 57,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.73.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $149.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 12 month low of $139.74 and a 12 month high of $206.81.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. Analysts predict that 3M will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

