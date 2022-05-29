LPL Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,611,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,622 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 3.05% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $81,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 27,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 83,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 868.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 80,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 71,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Shares of GSY opened at $49.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.76 and a 200 day moving average of $50.03. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.66 and a fifty-two week high of $50.52.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.