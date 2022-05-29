LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 544,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,720 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.90% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $94,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 704.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY opened at $136.76 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $123.81 and a 12 month high of $176.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.80.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

