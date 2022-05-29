LPL Financial LLC Purchases 11,268 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 400,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,268 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $79,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 106.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000.

Shares of VDC opened at $192.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.91. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $177.86 and a 52 week high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

