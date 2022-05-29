Lpwm LLC Buys 4,006 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Lpwm LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Lpwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after acquiring an additional 10,426 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 300.1% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 19,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,682,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares in the last quarter.

SLYV opened at $80.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.52. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $73.71 and a one year high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

