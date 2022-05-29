Lpwm LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Lpwm LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $66,401,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 528,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,934,000 after buying an additional 208,100 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,225.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 207,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,235,000 after buying an additional 191,657 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,046,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,897,000 after buying an additional 100,814 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4,403.0% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 102,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,197,000 after buying an additional 99,815 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $245.29 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $228.00 and a one year high of $268.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.41.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

