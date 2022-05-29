Lpwm LLC Has $1.90 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Lpwm LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Lpwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,086.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $43.04 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $40.02 and a 1 year high of $55.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.29.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

