Lpwm LLC Makes New Investment in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Lpwm LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 31.7% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 44.2% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 8,132 shares during the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% in the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 56,404 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% in the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 108,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263,517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,184,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

CVS opened at $98.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.38. The firm has a market cap of $128.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $79.33 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

In other news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $5,543,096.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,202.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $559,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,376,142. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.84.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

