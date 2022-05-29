Lua Token (LUA) Price Reaches $0.0605 on Major Exchanges

Lua Token (LUA) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Lua Token has a total market capitalization of $5.03 million and $20,100.00 worth of Lua Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lua Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0605 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lua Token has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,270.72 or 1.00027001 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003418 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003419 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002032 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Lua Token Coin Profile

Lua Token (LUA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Lua Token’s total supply is 210,628,942 coins and its circulating supply is 83,081,924 coins. Lua Token’s official message board is medium.com/luaswap . Lua Token’s official website is luaswap.org/# . Lua Token’s official Twitter account is @luaswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling Lua Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lua Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lua Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

