MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 918,200 shares, a decline of 38.0% from the April 30th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

In other MarketWise news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry purchased 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.51 per share, for a total transaction of $77,810.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 239,388 shares in the company, valued at $600,863.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKTW. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the third quarter worth $414,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the third quarter worth $1,606,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the third quarter worth $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in MarketWise in the third quarter valued at about $257,000. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush lowered MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James lowered MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on MarketWise from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on MarketWise from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on MarketWise from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.97.

NASDAQ:MKTW traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.18. The company had a trading volume of 116,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,253. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.28. MarketWise has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $16.97.

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

